I'm not a clearing agent, I won’t interfere with work of EOCO, OSP – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has unequivocally declared his commitment to combatting corruption if elected as president in the upcoming December elections.



Speaking to members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Mahama urged Ghanaians to demand accountability from their leaders, emphasizing the need to ensure taxpayer money is used judiciously.



Mahama outlined his plans to establish an independent valuation office to prevent procurement irregularities such as sole sourcing and inflated contracts.



He stressed the importance of conducting value-for-money audits for all sole sourcing contracts to prevent wastage of public funds.



"If people have taken advantage of the country, they must be dealt with, and that is why I said when I come into the office and I am swearing in the ministers, I will caution them, and if they don’t listen and do not do their work well and EOCO or OSP come after you, I am not a clearing agent and I won’t interfere and I will let them do their work," he said.