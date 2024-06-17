You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951328

Source: TIG Post

“I’m not called Joyce Bawa, I don’t campaign for Mahama” – Kwesi Pratt fires NPP’s Kofi Tonto

Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has disagreed with government spokesperson Kofi Tonto's assertion that the 2024 elections would only involve John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

During a discussion on Peace FM’s Kokroko program, Pratt criticized Bawumia's campaign strategy, arguing it diverges from President Akufo-Addo’s vision and reflects the government's lack of popularity.

Tonto countered that the government had outperformed Mahama's administration.

Pratt emphasized that the elections involve more than two candidates and stressed his impartiality, questioning why Bawumia would distance himself from the government's past vision if it was commendable.

