I'm not leaving, Biden says, as pressure to drop out grows

Source: BBC

Following a poor debate performance with Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has reassured Democrats of his commitment to the 2024 election.



Amid rising concerns over his fitness for office, Biden, alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris, affirmed his candidacy during a meeting and subsequent campaign call.



Reports of Biden reconsidering his run were denied by the White House. Recent polls show Trump leading, prompting some Democrats and donors to suggest Biden step aside.



Despite this, Biden’s campaign and Democratic governors reiterated their support, emphasizing Biden's resolve to win. Harris remains a potential replacement if Biden were to exit the race.