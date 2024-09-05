I’m not selfish, I will campaign for Bawumia-Kennedy Agyapong declares

Politics of Thursday, 5 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent NPP figure, has vowed to fully support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's bid to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.



Despite losing the NPP presidential primaries to Bawumia, Agyapong urged fellow party members not to withdraw but to unite and campaign for the party’s success.



Speaking at a rally in Abossey Okai, he emphasized that refusing to campaign would contradict his "Ghana First" slogan and appeal to all disgruntled NPP members to forgive past grievances and work together for victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.