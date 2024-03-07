I'm proud of my records and achievements in office – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo expressed pride in his accomplishments over the past seven years, highlighting his administration's ability to meet the expectations of Ghanaians despite economic and social challenges intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking before the Diplomatic Corps in Peduase on March 4, the President emphasised that there were tangible records supporting his claim, asserting that his government's achievements spanned various sectors.



“In all modesty, I am exceedingly proud of my record in office and the considerable achievements that have been recorded in all sectors of national life these last seven years. Several of which have been very difficult as a result of global development.



Expressing optimism about his performance, the President asserted, “I can say in all good conscience that I have not betrayed the mandate the good people of Ghana conferred on me.”