I'm richer than John Mahama and his brother – Chairman Wontumi blows own trumpet

General News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), boldly claimed in an interview with Pure FM that he is wealthier than former President John Mahama and his brother, Ibrahim Mahama.



He attributed his wealth to his entrepreneurial success, which he says began long before his political career.



Wontumi emphasized that his business empire and employees are well-known, unlike the Mahama brothers.



His statement has sparked debate, with some supporting his confidence and others questioning the relevance of his claims, considering the Mahama brothers' established business interests.







