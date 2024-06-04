I’m running for President to transform Ghana – Alan

Politics of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Alan Kyerematen, founder of the Movement for Change addressed students at Koforidua Technical University during his campaign tour, emphasizing the importance of leadership in Ghana's progress.



He identified unemployment as the biggest challenge facing the youth and encouraged them to vote for a leader with a vision for development through industrialization and innovation.



Kyerematen reiterated his plans to establish a Traders Bank and modern market infrastructure, positioning himself as the transformational leader Ghana needs.



He said he believed Ghana needs change now and is confident in his ability to bring about that change.