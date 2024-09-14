I' m sorry - Gabby Otchere - Darko to former EC boss

General News of Saturday, 14 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has apologized to former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei for falsely claiming she acquired state land.



On September 12, 2024, Otchere-Darko admitted on social media that his earlier claims were incorrect after Osei privately clarified the situation.



He explained that her property, near Asaase Broadcasting, was privately purchased in 2007, not through state land.



This apology followed Osei’s denial of the accusations and her warning of potential legal action if the misinformation was not corrected.