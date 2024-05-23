I’m talking to my lawyer, are you the only police officer? – Handcuffed Hopeson Adoye confronts police

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: 3news

Hopeson Adorye, a key member of the Movement for Change, was arrested and engaged in a verbal confrontation with a police officer while being escorted from the police headquarters on May 22.



Adorye tried to speak with his lawyer, Ken Kuranchie, but the officer insisted he move quickly into the police car, prompting Adorye to protest.



He was arrested for claiming in a radio interview that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.



Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former MP for Adenta, criticized the arrest as politically motivated, arguing that Adorye posed no flight risk.