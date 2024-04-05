I’m the Ronaldo that should replace 'Messi' John Kumah – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Politics of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwasi Nyantakyi, has voiced his confidence in his candidacy for the vacant Ejisu parliamentary seat, following the passing of John Kumah, the late Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister.



Nyantakyi, one of nine aspirants vying for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary ticket for Ejisu, addressed concerns regarding his bid amid allegations stemming from the infamous 'Number 12' expose.



Speaking to journalists on Thursday, April 4, 2024, Nyantakyi likened himself to Cristiano Ronaldo, emphasising the need for a formidable replacement akin to Ronaldo when Messi, symbolising John Kumah, is sidelined.



"If Lionel Messi plays a game and gets injured, will you go and take anybody at all to replace him? You need Cristiano Ronaldo or Mbappe or Haaland…I am the Ronaldo that should be brought to replace Lionel Messi [John Kumah]," he asserted.



Watch the video below:



