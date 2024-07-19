You are here: HomeNews2024 07 19Article 1961681

I’m your next MP – Dumelo to Ayawaso West Wugon constituents

John Dumelo will face incumbent Lydia Alhassan in the upcoming election John Dumelo will face incumbent Lydia Alhassan in the upcoming election

John Dumelo, the NDC parliamentary candidate, is confident of victory in the 2024 elections, claiming that Ghanaians have grown disillusioned with the NPP.

Addressing constituents during John Dramani Mahama’s visit, Dumelo declared, “We are winning the December 7, 2024 elections.”

He assured supporters of his win in the Ayawaso West Wugon seat, emphasizing unity within the constituency and focusing their efforts against the NPP.

Dumelo will face incumbent Lydia Alhassan in the upcoming election.

