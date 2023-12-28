'I made my first $1 million at 28 years, lost it all at 32 years' - McDan

General News of Thursday, 28 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Chairman of the McDan Group of companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, has recounted some of the struggles he encountered on his entrepreneurial journey.



According to the popular business mogul, his success route, which has been a very daunting one, saw him at one point achieve a momentous feat where he earned his first $1 million at the age of just 28.



He however shared that he lost it all when he turned 32 years due to certain habits, he had formed in his youthful days.



Dr. McKorley, who was speaking at the third Zongo Startup Summit on December 23 in Accra said although he is now worth billions, his entrepreneurial journey has not been a smooth one as he failed many times.



He therefore noted that he wants to impact this knowledge and experience in the Zongo community to help nature the huge potential of its youth.



“I made my first $1 million at the age of 28 years…you know one funny thing; I lost it all at the age of 32. Life is funny and there’s something called attitude. To make money you need to apply certain principles, understanding and having the right attitude to make money and this what I want to impact into the lives of the youth in the Zongo community.



“When I start counting my billions, I want to have youth who are also millionaires from the Zongo around me and that is what we call success because when you become successful in isolation, it becomes a problem,” McDan stated.



Dr Daniel McKorley also entreated young entrepreneurs and startups to develop valuable solutions to attract the needed funding support to propel their businesses.



He further advised them to take key principles and advantage of small beginnings to leapfrog their businesses, while having the right attitude to enhance their chances of securing the needed funding towards success.







MA/EB