I made my first million pounds at 21 from selling scrap – Cheddar

General News of Tuesday, 16 January 2024

Source: CNR

The leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar has recounted how he amassed his first million pounds at the age of 21.



The source of this financial success, he revealed, was a combination of ventures in telecommunications and the strategic business of selling scrap in the United Kingdom.



Detailing his entrepreneurial journey on the Point of View on Citi TV, Cheddar explained that he invested $20,000 from his initial million-dollar earnings to establish a nightclub in Ghana.



According to him, this move eventually yielded $75,000 after selling the club in 2002.



“The first money I made in England altogether was a million pounds and I was 21. I was working for myself, my company was GT, Global Telecommunications and Utilities, I was selling scrap. I had my own office and I had two employees.



“I started investments at a very young age and what happens when you make investments is that the money goes away and it feels like you are broke again so it makes you hungry.”



Cheddar also promised to give the youth opportunities to be part of the country’s decision-making processes to choose leaders when he is voted into power in the 2024 polls.



According to him, the youth have not been given such opportunities in the last four decades.



Instead, he said they were only used by politicians who offered them money in exchange for their votes.



“I think that the New Force is standing for the youth in this country. We believe that in the past four decades, the youth should have the right to be a part of the decision – how and who is going to lead us and how they are supposed to lead us.



“In the past four decades, between NDC and NPP, there hasn’t been any young person who has stood up with the courage to say that I am coming in, and I am going to become the unifier.”