I never intended to disrespect Kwame Nkrumah - Napo to Nzema chiefs

Politics of Sunday, 11 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) vice-presidential candidate, clarified his controversial remarks about Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, stating they were misunderstood and not intended as disrespect.



During his inauguration as NPP's running mate, NAPO compared President Akufo-Addo's performance to past leaders, including Nkrumah, which sparked backlash.



Apologizing during a visit to Nkroful, Nkrumah's birthplace, Dr. Prempeh emphasized his deep respect for Nkrumah’s legacy and acknowledged his contributions to Ghana’s development, reaffirming his commitment to respect and unity in his campaign.