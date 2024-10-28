I resisted the attempt by NIB to take my phone – Dr. Benjamin Agordzo

General News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr. Benjamin Agordzo revealed that the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) tried to seize his phone to erase evidence that could aid his defense.



Dr. Agordzo, acquitted of abetment charges in a 2021 high treason trial, shared these insights in an interview, noting that six others, including military officers, were convicted and sentenced to death.



In his upcoming book, Dr. Agordzo details his experiences, criticizing NIB and court procedures that he claims compromise human rights.



He emphasizes the risk of wrongful incarceration due to prosecutorial misconduct and calls for vigilance in Ghana’s justice system.