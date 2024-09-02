I sack tenants who refuse to support NPP; if I help you, you help me too — Landlady

General News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

A market woman in Ghana has ignited controversy after admitting she evicts tenants from her property based on their political affiliation.



In a video shared on X, she stated that she only allows New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to rent her house and removes tenants who do not share her political views.



This practice has sparked concerns about discrimination and the violation of tenants' rights.



Critics argue that her actions are not only unfair but also illegal, as the Rent Control Act in Ghana prohibits evictions without valid reasons, and political affiliation is not a legitimate cause.







