I saw NAPO’s dead body flown back to Ghana, he might die before December 7 elections — Evangelist Ampomah Williams

Religion of Monday, 2 September 2024
Source: ghlagatin.net
Evangelist Ampomah Williams of the Apostolic Fire Crusaders Ministry International has made a startling prophecy about Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate.
According to Williams, a vision revealed that NAPO will fall ill and die after returning from abroad, a scenario that could severely impact the NPP's upcoming election campaign.
This prophecy has sparked widespread concern and debate, with some viewing it as a serious warning and others dismissing it as a prediction.
The prophecy adds a new layer of uncertainty to the political scene as the election approaches.
Read full article
According to Evangelist Ampomah Williams of the Apostolic Fire Crusaders Ministry International, he saw in a vision that the NPP's running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku, popularly known as NAPO, had been brought from abroad, fell sick, and suddenly died.— EDHUB????ℹ (@eddie_wrt) September 2, 2024
He added that the NPP party… pic.twitter.com/IigJBjKmhm