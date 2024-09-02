I saw NAPO’s dead body flown back to Ghana, he might die before December 7 elections — Evangelist Ampomah Williams

Religion of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: ghlagatin.net

Evangelist Ampomah Williams of the Apostolic Fire Crusaders Ministry International has made a startling prophecy about Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate.



According to Williams, a vision revealed that NAPO will fall ill and die after returning from abroad, a scenario that could severely impact the NPP's upcoming election campaign.



This prophecy has sparked widespread concern and debate, with some viewing it as a serious warning and others dismissing it as a prediction.



The prophecy adds a new layer of uncertainty to the political scene as the election approaches.







