I smoke wee – former OWASS NSMQ Champion Dr Paul Azunre reveals

Dr. Paul Azunre, a former Opoku Ware Senior High School student and National Science and Maths Quiz champion, revealed that he smokes marijuana for its medicinal benefits.



In an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM's Urban Blend show, Dr. Azunre, an AI innovator and singer, shared that marijuana helped him cope with stress and depression during his PhD studies in the USA.



He credited marijuana with helping him sleep, manage stress, and regain his appetite. He emphasized that smoking is the only form of marijuana consumption that has been beneficial for him.