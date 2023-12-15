I spent about £10,000 to relocate from Kumasi to the UK – Young Ghanaian

General News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Particularly in the last few years, some Ghanaians have vigorously been in search of greener pastures due to the current living conditions in the country.



From soaring inflationary pressures, the depreciation of the local currency, high cost of living, and a general gloom in the economy, young Ghanaians have been finding every means possible to leave the country due to what many have come to know as a brain drain.



A young man named Stephen Fosu, who recently relocated to the United Kingdom, shared that he mobilized about £10,000, which is around GH¢150,000, just to leave Kumasi for the UK.



“I’m from Kumasi, Kotei Deduako to be precise, I spent about £10,000 pounds to move from Kumasi to the UK, That’s huge money!,” he told Caleb Kudah on Citi TV's Beyond Borders program.



Fosu, who has just been in the UK for about 2 weeks, works in a warehouse and is hoping that he can recoup his investment.



He added that he has found a home close to home as he worships at the Revival Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Leyton, UK where other Ghanaians fellowship and gather.







Watch the video below:





In search for a better life, Steven Fosu mobilised £10,000 approximately GhC150,000 to leave Kumasi for the UK.



It’s been 2 weeks since he arrived and he has found a home that is close to home - the Revival Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Leyton, UK.



As a… pic.twitter.com/ExgxZYPHVf — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) December 13, 2023

In search for a better life, Steven Fosu mobilised £10,000 approximately GhC150,000 to leave Kumasi for the UK.



It’s been 2 weeks since he arrived and he has found a home that is close to home - the Revival Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana in Leyton, UK.



As a… pic.twitter.com/ExgxZYPHVf — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) December 13, 2023

MA/AE