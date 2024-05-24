I used fire crackers not dynamite -Hopeson Adorye

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: Ghanaian Chronicle

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) member who defected to the Movement for Change, has been accused of using firecrackers, not dynamite, to deter Togolese voters from crossing into Ghana during the 2016 elections.



Adorye, charged with publishing false news, admitted to making statements in a viral video about employing individuals to throw 'dynamites' along the border.



He was granted GH¢20, 000 bail and ordered to report to the police station weekly.



The case, which involved accusations made on Accra FM, has attracted attention, including from Movement for Change members like Patricia Christabel Kyerematen, wife of Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.