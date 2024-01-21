I’ve never been a politician - Gabby Otchere-Darko

General News of Sunday, 21 January 2024

Source: asaaseradio.com

The senior partner and co-founder of Africa Legal Associates (ALA), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has said he is not a politician contrary to the views held by a cross-section of Ghanaians.



Otchere-Darko was recently named one of the 50 most influential Africans by The Africa Report – a leading international news magazine.





Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday (18 January), Otchere-Darko said he has no interest in holding a political office.



” … I prefer to strategise rather than to be the one to lead. I’m not swayed by titles. I am swayed by getting the job done,” he said.





“A lot of people describe me as a politician, but I am not. I think sometimes my wife doesn’t believe I am not.”





“I have never been a politician. I have been a journalist. I have been a public figure, I believe in a political ideology and I push it. But it doesn’t make me a politician,” Gabby added.