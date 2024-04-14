I've never received scholarship from govt, disregard NPP propaganda – Mahama's Special Aide

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, the Special Aide to John Dramani Mahama, has denied allegations of receiving a scholarship from the government of Ghana.



In a Facebook post, she condemned members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for spreading falsehoods aimed at tarnishing her reputation and credibility.



Addressing the allegations, she clarified that she has never been a beneficiary of any government scholarship, whether from the GNPC or Ghana’s Scholarship Secretariat.



Furthermore, she refuted claims of being a student at Portsmouth University, categorically denying any association with the institution.



Mogtari urged the public to disregard the propaganda orchestrated by dishonest NPP affiliates and emphasized her unwavering commitment to truth and integrity.



Below is the Facebook post by Joyce Bawah Mogtari:



