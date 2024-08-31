I’ve never said Mahama is an alcoholic – Duffour

Politics of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour has denied allegations made in a fake letter claiming he accused John Dramani Mahama of alcohol addiction and unfitness to lead the NDC.



In an official statement shared on social media, Dr. Duffour condemned the letter as misinformation by opposition elements aimed at creating confusion.



He urged the media and public to verify information before accepting it as fact, reaffirming his commitment to transparency and integrity.