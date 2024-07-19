I’ve no interest at all in the Damongo Chieftaincy affairs – Jinapor

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samuel Abu Jinapor, MP for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, has denied allegations of interfering in Gonja chieftaincy affairs.



In a press release dated July 18, 2024, Jinapor stressed that he has no interest in Gonja or Damongo chieftaincy matters, highlighting his respect for Gonjaland's chieftaincy as a royal himself.



He emphasized that his focus is on the development of his constituency and Ghana, urging the people of Gonjaland and the broader public to disregard the allegations of his involvement in chieftaincy issues.