I’ve not resigned from NPP and I’m not going independent – Ken Agyapong

Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has denied rumors of running as an independent candidate or resigning from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking at his 64th birthday celebration, attended by NPP National Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Agyapong emphasized his loyalty to the party and urged supporters to unite behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the December 7 elections.

Despite past primary conflicts and alleged intimidation of his supporters, Agyapong called for reconciliation and unity within the party to secure victory in the 2024 elections.

