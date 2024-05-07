I want to be president because I care about Ghana's prosperity – Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his commitment to Ghana's advancement if elected in the upcoming 2024 general elections.



Throughout his campaign, Dr. Bawumia has made bold promises aimed at uplifting the nation's fortunes, emphasizing his dedication to the well-being of Ghanaians.



In an interview with the April/May 2024 edition of Africa Watch Magazine, Dr. Bawumia underscored his readiness to lead Ghana towards progress and prosperity, acknowledging the challenges facing the country and the need for decisive leadership.



"I am running for president because I am deeply committed to the progress and prosperity of Ghana and its people. I have prepared myself for the job, and I want to assure Ghanaians that I am ready to serve with all my heart and energies," affirmed Dr. Bawumia.



Drawing on his experience in public service, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision for addressing key issues such as economic development, social inequality, and infrastructure improvement.



As an economist, Dr. Bawumia highlighted his unique perspective and proficiency in evidence-based policy-making, expressing his passion for implementing innovative solutions to propel Ghana forward.



Moreover, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the importance of digitalization in driving Ghana's progress, pledging to leverage its transformative power to usher in a new era of prosperity.



His presidential bid, he stressed, is not driven by a quest for power or prestige but by a genuine desire to make a positive impact on the lives of Ghanaians.



"I am dedicated to building a future where our youth have access to quality education, our economy is vibrant and inclusive, and our society is founded on principles of fairness, justice, and equality," he said.



With a firm commitment to integrity, humility, and vision, Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence in his ability to lead Ghana towards a brighter future, urging unity and collective effort in achieving national development goals.