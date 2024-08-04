You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966679

Source: 3news

I want to be president for 8yrs, meaning I’ll come back to make accountability after my 1st term but Mahama won’t come back – Bawumia

In a passionate plea at the Ofie Mega Walk in Akropong, NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia urged Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized the need for fresh leadership with innovative ideas and integrity to drive the nation’s development.

Dr. Bawumia outlined plans to digitize customs operations and streamline passport applications, aiming to reduce corruption and modernize services.

He criticized his opponent, John Dramani Mahama, for lacking accountability, promising to be a president who delivers results and remains accountable over two terms.

