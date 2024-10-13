You are here: HomeNews2024 10 13Article 1993253

General News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

I wanted Bawumia as President, but God chose Mahama – Rev. Owusu Bempah details

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Owusu Bempah disclosed that he personally supports Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia play videoOwusu Bempah disclosed that he personally supports Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

In a recent sermon, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, who leads the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, conveyed a divine message about the upcoming 2024 general elections in Ghana.

Owusu Bempah disclosed that although he personally supports Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), God has other plans. The revered pastor, known for his

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment