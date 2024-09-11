I was directed in my dream to pull them down – ‘Big Six’ smasher tells court

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Newell Gavu, the man accused of destroying statues of Ghana's "Big Six" at the Airport Roundabout, claimed he was directed by a spirit in his dream to commit the act.



During police interrogation, Gavu admitted to the offense.



His family revealed in court that he suffers from a mental health disorder and had previously been treated at Pantang Mental Hospital but stopped his medication.



The court has ordered a full medical examination to determine his condition.



The case has been adjourned to September 18, 2024, pending medical results.