I was kept in a dirty black bunker and could not change my underwear for seven days before I was deported – Shalimar Abbuisi

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: www.rainbowradioonline.com

Shalimar Abbuisi, a Belgian national and former beauty queen, has spoken out about what she describes as brutal treatment by Ghanaian law enforcement prior to her deportation.



She is seeking legal redress at the ECOWAS court, citing violations of her rights.



Despite the emotional impact of her deportation, she remains committed to returning to Ghana, where she has established her life and considers her home.



She emphasized the need for Ghanaians to speak out against human rights violations and vowed to be a voice for the voiceless.