I was mocked after my nomination as Deputy Gender Minister – Sekyere Yeboah

Politics of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: CNR

Dr. Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, the Deputy Minister-Designate for the Gender Ministry, has revealed that he was mocked by some colleague MPs when his nomination was announced.



Speaking during his vetting in Parliament in Accra on Friday, Dr. Yeboah disclosed that many of his peers questioned why he, as a male, was nominated for the Gender Ministry.



Dr. Yeboah shared with the Appointments Committee Chairman, Joseph Osei Owusu that only the former Minister of Railways Development, Joe Ghartey, encouraged him to embrace the opportunity and make the most of it.



“Mr Chairman, it will interest you to know that when in the wisdom of the President, he asked me to go to the Gender Ministry, people were asking me ‘Are you a female?’ So, I had to quickly come and research and find out whether I am the only male that has been there, but I realised that maybe I am the fourth person to be there.”



“It was only Honourable Joe Ghartey who met me and said Sekyere you are fortunate, where you find yourself is very good. You will rise. And I said Papa you are the only person who is encouraging me. Everybody is mocking me that why did the President take you to the Gender Ministry,” he stated.



Despite the initial challenges, Dr. Yeboah expressed his determination to make a significant impact and redefine the Gender Ministry.



“But I believe that God has a purpose for everything, and I will work and ensure that…gender will be redefined.”