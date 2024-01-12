I was ousted from office based on perception, it was clear as day light – Kwesi Nyantakyi

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi says plots to oust him from office was an open secret.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Nyantakyi disclosed that he attained numerous positions during his tenure on merit.



“Not all media reports are accurate; most of them are sponsored by opponents. People who see and perceive you as competitors in life, they want to clear you and make way.



“When people planned to take me out of the GFA then I was the first Vice President of CAF, I was one of the seven African Representatives on the FIFA Council. I was the President for the West African Football Union,” Mr. Nyantakyi stated.



He continued: “So the impression was that if you take Kwesi off then you take over those positions. But it wasn’t so he went there on merit. It was a plot to take Kwesi Nyantakyi off, it’s an open secret and clear as day light.”



Mr. Nyantakyi further stated that the move that got him ousted out of office was based on perception adding that crime is a natural occurrence and is punished when you are caught.



“Even when I was taken to court the lead witness statement said there was a perception of bribery and corruption at the GFA and they want to test it,” he explained.