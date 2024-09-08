You are here: HomeNews2024 09 08Article 1978565

classfmonline.com

I was surprised over exclusion from ministerial position in Akufo-Addo's second term-Atta Kyea

Samuel Atta Akyea Samuel Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Kyea has expressed surprise at being excluded from President Nana Akufo-Addo's second-term cabinet, despite his previous role as Minister for Works and Housing.

In an interview, Atta Kyea revealed that he was not given any explanation for his omission and found the lack of communication surprising, considering his long-standing relationship with the President.

However, he clarified that he bears no ill will and has accepted the decision with understanding.

Currently, Atta Kyea serves as Chairman of the Energy Committee in Parliament.

