I wasn't paid as Gender Minister – Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Politics of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Cynthia Mamle Morrison, MP for Agona West, has clarified that she was never paid during her tenure as Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, aside from her MP salary.



Speaking to GHOne TV, she also denied rumors that she was offered money by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to withdraw her independent candidacy for the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.



Morrison, who lost the NPP primaries and chose to run as an independent, emphasized that recent photos of her with NPP members in Parliament were not indicative of any change in her decision to contest independently.