I will collaborate with Telecom Chamber to address challenges- John Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has promised to collaborate closely with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications (GCT) and other stakeholders if re-elected, to tackle issues hindering the sector's growth.



With over 30 years of experience in the communications field, including as Deputy Minister and Minister of Communications, Mahama



expressed a deep understanding of the sector's intricacies.



Mahama made this commitment during a meeting with the GCT and EMIs Chamber in Accra.



The meeting is part of a series to engage political parties ahead of the December elections, ensuring sector concerns are reflected in party manifestos and future policies.



The meeting also discussed the repeal of the E-Levy law, access to the Ghana Card database, favorable tax policies, cost reduction in business operations, promotion of local content, and facilitating cross-border payments.