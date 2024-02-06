I will ensure equal distribution of developmental projects - Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

John Dramani Mahama, the Flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has indicated his commitment to fair distribution of development projects across the country if elected as President.



He made this known during a community engagement session in Zuarungu, as part of his tour in the Northern Region.



“I wish to assure Ghanaians that the next NDC government will share development projects fairly and not based upon who voted for the party,” Mahama said.



He highlighted that the NDC's principle is to ensure equitable development across all regions of Ghana, regardless of electoral outcomes.



Mahama's statement was prompted by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's recent remark regarding the neglect of Ekumfi in the Central Region for not supporting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.



Mahama criticized Akufo-Addo's statement, labeling it as unfortunate and contradictory to the NDC's ethos of impartial development distribution.



Reflecting on his past presidency, Mahama addressed accusations of favoring the Ashanti Region with development projects over other regions. He explained that decisions were based on practical considerations, such as directing projects like the Kejetia Market to Kumasi due to its population and commercial significance.



“Whether an area voted for the NDC or not, we will ensure that they get their share of the national cake towards the transformation of the country for the benefit of the citizenry,” Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to impartial development allocation.