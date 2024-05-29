You are here: HomeNews2024 05 29Article 1943954

Source: 3news

I will increase workers' salaries by cutting government expenditure – Bawumia tells TUC

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has assured the Trades Union Congress (TUC) that he will reduce government expenditure to create fiscal space for increasing workers' salaries.

Speaking in Accra on May 29, 2024, Bawumia emphasized his commitment to cutting costs and supporting industries. He also addressed high utility tariffs, promising to import and potentially manufacture solar panels in Ghana to meet power demands.

This engagement with the TUC aimed to gather their input for his manifesto and highlight plans to bolster industrial support and economic efficiency.

