I will increase workers’ salaries by cutting government expenditure – Bawumia tells TUC

General News of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has assured the Trades Union Congress (TUC) that he will reduce government expenditure to create fiscal space for increasing workers' salaries.



Speaking in Accra on May 29, 2024, Bawumia emphasized his commitment to cutting costs and supporting industries. He also addressed high utility tariffs, promising to import and potentially manufacture solar panels in Ghana to meet power demands.



This engagement with the TUC aimed to gather their input for his manifesto and highlight plans to bolster industrial support and economic efficiency.