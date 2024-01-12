I will name those who planned with Anas to oust me as GFA boss in my book - Kwesi Nyantakyi

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, has disclosed his intention to reveal the names of individuals he believes conspired with undercover investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, to force him out of his position in football administration.



This revelation is expected to be detailed in a future book under Nyantakyi’s name.



During a radio interview on Starr FM's "Starr Chat" on Thursday night (January 11, 2024), Nyantakyi asserted that when he decides to write a book, he will expose those he was aware of who allegedly collaborated with Anas in the production of the "Number 12" documentary.



This documentary implicated Nyantakyi for accepting bribes from an Emirati sheikh.



Nyantakyi conveyed his conviction that envy and opposition to his prominent roles in FIFA, African, and West African football administration, prompted his adversaries to orchestrate his removal through the collaboration with Anas.



Explaining his decision to disclose this information in a book, Nyantakyi stated, "I want to face the responsibility of naming them alone and don't want to put it out in the media for any media house to be jointly sued."



He emphasized that the plots to oust him were an open secret due to the various high-ranking positions he held during his tenure.



Nyantakyi clarified that these positions were attained on merit and not through any nefarious means.



According to Nyantakyi, the perception that removing him from the GFA would result in the takeover of his other prestigious roles fueled the conspiracy against him.



He highlighted his positions as the first President of CAF, one of the seven African Representatives on the FIFA Council, and the President of the West African Football Union.



Nyantakyi remarked, “So the impression was that if you take Kwesi off, then you take over those positions. But it wasn’t so; he went there on merit. It was a plot to take Kwesi Nyantakyi off, it’s an open secret and clear as day light.”



Addressing the legal actions taken against him, Nyantakyi noted that the charges were based on a perception of bribery and corruption at the GFA.



“Even when I was taken to court, the lead witness statement said there was a perception of bribery and corruption at the GFA, and they wanted to test it,” he revealed.



