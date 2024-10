General News of Friday, 4 October 2024

Source: Tigpost

A decade ago, Ghanaian media personality Delay and politician Akua Donkor clashed on "The Delay Show," leading to a feud after Delay called Donkor a “mad woman.”



Donkor cursed Delay, vowing she would never find a husband or have children.



Recently, Donkor reiterated her refusal to forgive Delay.