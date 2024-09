Politics of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: ZionFelix

Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus, announced he will not vote for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or the NPP in the 2024 elections.



He predicts NDC’s John Mahama will win.



A Plus also criticized the #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration for vandalism, stating that such actions are unacceptable in a democracy.