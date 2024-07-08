I will pursue appropriate channels- Adam Bonaa on EOCO Boss’ threats

General News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: hotfmghana.com

Dr. Adam Bonaa has demanded a thorough investigation into the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) following allegations that its Director, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, threatened his family.



Bonaa emphasized his commitment to accountability within public institutions and called for a bipartisan inquiry into EOCO’s actions, alleging institutional corruption and mismanagement.



He recounted the alleged threats made against his wife and expressed disappointment over attempts to intimidate his family.



Bonaa questioned Tiwaa’s suitability to lead EOCO and indicated his intention to petition Parliament and international agencies to address what he perceives as a breach of trust and competence within EOCO’s leadership.