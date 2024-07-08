I will reset Ghana in four years – Mahama

Politics of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: GNA

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence in his ability to implement strategic policies to reset Ghana in four years if elected.



Acknowledging that four years may not suffice for complete transformation, he emphasized economic stability and local currency improvement.



At a media event, Mahama outlined plans to boost local production, reduce import dependency, and leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement.



He proposed a 24-hour economy with tax incentives, prudent state resource management, and the auditing of significant government procurements.



Additionally, Mahama aimed to revamp the cocoa sector, tweak the IMF program, and abolish certain taxes to lessen economic burdens.