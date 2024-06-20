I will retire from politics after voting for Bawumia - Allotey Jacobs

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has announced his retirement from active politics.



Despite his suspension and departure from the NDC, Jacobs continues to support Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He has urged Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia in the December 7 polls.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo," Jacobs declared he will retire from politics and media engagements after the election, focusing on his piggery and other business ventures.