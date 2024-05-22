I will revise taxes imposed on Ghanaian traders – Cheddar

Politics of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), the leader of the New Force Movement, has promised to revise excessive taxes imposed on Ghanaian traders if he is elected president of Ghana.



In a meeting with the Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) in Accra, Cheddar stated that taxes imposed on traders are affecting businesses and contributing the economic hardship in the country.



“I can’t stand here and say that I’ll create free taxes once you start trading, but definitely I’ll look into it and make it reasonable overnight. Because there’s no point if that’s the only job we have as part of the nation, thus, importing from other countries then at the end of the day, we spend 60 or 70% and by the time we sell, the 30% profit we’re supposed to make is gone either by interest from what we borrowed or by just living the hard life. So, I would definitely revise the taxes.”



Cheddar further stated that he plans to impose embargoes on foreign traders operating in Ghana.



“I want to infuse industrialization into your trading, that a lot of things that you go to China to bring would be made here and you would be able to distribute it. But before I implement that plan, I’d have to place an embargo for you traders by stopping the outsiders who are invading your trading in the country,” he noted.