I will revive free-trade among Commonwealth countries if elected Secretary-General - Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Foreign Affairs Minister and candidate for the Commonwealth Secretary-General position, has proposed an ambitious vision for the future of the Commonwealth.



She has revealed plans for an extensive free trade agreement involving the organisation's 56 member countries.



Speaking at the 5th Anniversary of the Council on Foreign Relations in Accra on Friday, February 2, Minister Botchwey underscored the critical need for a revitalised economic framework within the Commonwealth. She called for a more integrated and collaborative trading environment, proposing the resurrection of discussions on a comprehensive Commonwealth-wide free trade agreement.



Addressing the urgency of this economic transformation, the minister emphasised the potential benefits of leveraging recent advancements in international trade dynamics and existing bilateral agreements between member states. She urged policymakers to move beyond isolated growth strategies, calling for a reimagined trade framework capable of surpassing the potential $2 trillion trade within the Commonwealth.



“If I am elected as Secretary-General, I will revive the idea of having a free-trade agreement among Commonwealth countries,” she announced.



Minister Botchwey stressed the importance of tailoring the proposed free trade agreement to address the specific developmental needs and challenges faced by developing countries within the Commonwealth. She called for an increase in Aid for Trade disbursements to enhance productive capacity, highlighting the necessity of inclusivity that considers the unique circumstances of Pacific Island States, the Caribbean, and small states.



Her vision aims to ensure that the benefits of the free trade agreement are accessible to all members, fostering equitable economic growth. If successfully implemented, this Commonwealth-wide free trade agreement could transform the economic landscape, providing member states with enhanced integration into global and regional supply chains, and potentially serving as a model for global trade integration.



Minister Botchwey also advocated for generous labour mobility commitments within the agreement, pointing to successful models such as the Seasonal Workers Program and the Recognised Seasonal Employer. She argued that such initiatives would not only facilitate workforce exchange but also encourage businesses to invest in developing member states, creating jobs, and addressing migration challenges.



Highlighting that 60 percent of the Commonwealth’s 2.5 billion people are below the age of 30, Minister Botchwey emphasized the importance of this vision in fostering economic opportunities for the youthful population within the Commonwealth.