I will run as independent presidential candidate in 2024 polls – Cheddar declares

General News of Tuesday, 16 January 2024

Source: CNR

Ghanaian entrepreneur and founder of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has declared his intention to contest the presidential elections on December 7, 2024.



He indicated that he would run as an independent candidate after several failed attempts to register his party.



During an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Nana Kwame Bediako criticized the government for poorly managing the economy, promising to salvage the country from further suffering.



He further assured of building a middle-income nation when voted into power to create job opportunities for the youth, where they would be given the opportunities to make contributions to his government.



“We wanted to register a political party, but they didn’t give us a license. We are still moving with our movement. I’m running in the December polls as an independent presidential candidate. Because they didn’t give us any license or even provisional license. You will see me on the ballot on December 7. The governance of the country is poor, the government is the problem. We need to be responsible for the leaders we choose.”



“In the last 4 decades, between the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party, there hasn’t been any young person who has dared to stand up and say he’s coming. I’m the unifier between the youth and the government. I’m for the people who need change; I’m for the neutral people, and I don’t belong to any political party. We aim to build a middle-income nation by creating jobs for the youth,” he promised.



The real estate mogul highlighted the policies he intends to pursue, promising to invest in affordable housing for the youth if he wins the December polls.



He further promised to offer loans to graduates to purchase apartments.



“In our plan for Wonder World, we have a solid development that we want to introduce to universities; it’s called graduates. We will give them loans to buy apartments, which is a charity focus. Ghana is developing affordable homes and they say it’s affordable homes but are charging people $60,000 to $80,000. And these developments are not integrated. We plan to invest in affordable housing, with an integration, and I have to do it right. Affordable housing needs basic infrastructure will be put in place, sewerage, internet, planning, wiring,” Cheddar promised.



The founder of the New Force Movement said he has officers in all 16 regions.