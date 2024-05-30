I will want a public hearing so I can let Ghanaians know who Bagbin truly is – Martin Amidu

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Martin A. B. K. Amidu has refused to apologize or retract his statements about Speaker Alban Bagbin, asserting his willingness to face a public hearing.



Amidu accused Bagbin of being a "self-confessed corrupt Speaker of Parliament" and criticized the Speaker's demand for an apology.



He clarified his statements, targeting Asiedu Nketia and John Mahama, not Bagbin, regarding a meeting query.



Amidu emphasized that he stands by his words and accused Joy FM of misrepresenting his statements.



He declared readiness to face any consequences, including jail, to expose what he perceives as Bagbin's corruption.