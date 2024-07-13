You are here: HomeNews2024 07 13Article 1959821

I won’t be shocked if Akufo-Addo is borrowed to be President of another country after leaving office – Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, believes that other countries would highly value President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his achievements in Ghana.

Wontumi claims that Akufo-Addo has surpassed Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in terms of development and suggests that nations like the UK or the US might want Akufo-Addo as their president to bring stability globally.

He asserts that Ghanaians may not fully appreciate Akufo-Addo, but his contributions are significant enough to attract international admiration.

