I won’t be surprised if some Organized Labour leaders were bribed – Mr. Abraham Koomson

Mr. Abraham Koomson, General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour, expressed doubts about the suspension of the planned strike by Organized Labour, suggesting that some leaders might have been compromised.

Speaking on TV3’s Ghana Tonight, he mentioned that while he hasn’t witnessed any leaders accepting bribes, it wouldn’t surprise him if such actions occurred due to low moral standards among some individuals.

Koomson also criticized the government's failed efforts to tackle illegal mining (galamsey), noting past initiatives like Galamstop have been ineffective, causing him to lose faith in their ability to combat the issue.

