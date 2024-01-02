I won’t contest Karaga seat after my second term - MP hints

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Karaga Constituency, who doubles as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has revealed he will not contest for the Karaga constituency seat after his second term elapses in 2028.



He indicated that he has transformed the Karaga constituency with various developmental projects in his first term, indicating that it is not only through parliament that he can transform the area.



“It’s not only in parliament that I can contribute to the development of mother Ghana. I wish to hint that I will not contest for the Karaga seat when my second term elapses in 2028”, he announced



Addressing journalists at a press soirée at his home in Tamale, he commended journalists in the northern region for projecting the north to the world and urged them to continue to support the growth of the northern sector.



According to him, the projection of the north in a good manner will attract investors into the region, which will eventually create job opportunities for the youth in the region.



He also advised journalists to be circumspect in their reporting and always report on facts and truth for the growth of the north.



“I have also observed a lack of reportage about us, especially those of us in national politics, and national-level government and I believe that may be due to a lack of relationship between you(Journalists)and us. I think you must make conscious efforts to market us as individual politicians from here. Please make those efforts because whether we like it or not, resources in this country, and appointment in any government of this country depend on what our leaders read about us. Whether they promote us or sack us depends on what they read and hear about us”.



“And it is very sad you have a region as important as the Northern region and you don’t have people from the region occupying certain key positions in the government. What it means is that there will not be people to lobby for projects to come to the region. What it means is that in distributing the resources of the country, let’s not deceive ourselves, if you are not at the table, you will get bones, but you won’t get the meat," he urged.



The Northern Regional Minister, Alhassan Shani Shaibu , who graced the press soirée however, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not grant the Karaga MP permission to opt out of Parliament in 2028 should he still stand by his words because they cannot afford to lose the knowledge and experience in politics and governance from the Karaga MP.



He said the Karaga MP has brought massive development to the Karaga constituency in the areas of health, education, roads, agriculture, electricity, water among others.



